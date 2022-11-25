Interior Minister asks PTI to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as Imran’s life under threat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as former prime minister Imran Khan having a life threats.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the interior minister said that there are the reports from the agencies that Imran life’s is under threat, adding that there is still time for Imran Khan to postpone his march. He claimed the march is being staged to create the situation of the political stability and economic catastrophe.

Rana claimed that Imran will not get the date of elections from Rawalpindi, adding that the day – November 26 – was fixed for a specific reason for long march. He added that the establishment will not play its role to give him [Imran] date for the elections as now – the matter gets old.