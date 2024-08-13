Interior Minister calls on British Counterpart

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi called on British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during his visit to the United Kingdom. The Minister congratulated Yvette Cooper on assuming the office of British Home Secretary and expressed good wishes for her.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including legal assistance in criminal cases, effective border management, and measures to curb illegal immigration were discussed. The training of Pakistani police officers in the UK was also discussed.

The Minister welcomed the British cooperation in this regard and expressed his pleasure that Pakistani police officers would receive regular training in the UK. He emphasized the need to enhance mutual cooperation to tackle illegal immigration, adding that developed and developing countries should take joint actions in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan is desirous of enhancing the mutual cooperation in the fields of border management, legal assistance in criminal cases, and curbing illegal immigration. He condemned those who incite people towards violence and said that there would be no leniency for those who incite violence through social media.

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that the UK attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan and would continue cooperation in various fields. Interior Minister Mohsin Nqvi invited his British counterpart to visit Pakistan. Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, and senior officials of the British Home Office were also present on the occasion.