Interior Minister condemns attack on ex-Chief Justice Qazi Faez

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on ex-Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the vehicle of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

In a statement today, he ordered NADRA to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.

Mohsin Naqvi said the attackers should be identified through footage and legal action will be taken against them. He said an FIR will be lodged in Pakistan and further action will be taken. He said attackers’ identity cards will be blocked and their passports will be canceled.

The Interior Minister further said immediate action will be taken to revoke the citizenship of those involved in the attack. The case for revoking citizenship will be sent to the cabinet for approval.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that such attacks will not be tolerated. He added that the Pakistani High Commission’s car was attacked in London and that they cannot remain silent on this incident.

He also questioned why security was not provided to Qazi Faez Isa when he was facing threats.