Interior Minister Hopes for Stronger Pakistan-US Ties Under Trump

ISLAMABAD, (February 16, 2025); Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism about Pakistan-US relations strengthening under President Donald Trump’s administration. In a meeting with acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker on Saturday, Naqvi highlighted the importance of US cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies.

Discussions focused on bilateral ties, counterterrorism efforts, and mutual interests. The meeting also revisited Naqvi’s recent visit to the US, where he engaged with US Congress members in positive dialogues. He emphasized the need for a joint global strategy against terrorism, calling it an international challenge that requires collective efforts.

Naqvi underscored the longstanding ties between Pakistan and the US, which span several decades, and invited Ambassador Baker to attend Islamabad’s Spring Festival.

Source: Dawn