Interior Minister Naqvi leaving for Tehran to attend trilateral moot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is leaving for Tehran on Sunday for official visit to attend trilateral conference on pilgrims and border issues which will be held in Tehran on Monday.

Interior ministers of Iran and Iraq will also participate in the trilateral conference. A trilateral conference of the interior ministers of Pakistan, Iran and Iraq is being held in Tehran at the request of Pakistan to resolve border and other related issues.

Interior Minister Naqvi will also meet Iranian President Masoud Peshkeshian.