Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hints at imposing emergency

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In an undertone, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that there is an option of emergency in the Constitution.

Talking to media along with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in Islamabad Tuesday, the interior minister said that the political crisis would push the country towards chaos.

“Elections should be held simultaneously across the country. Holding elections in two provinces will lead to anarchy,” he added.

While dubbing Imran Khan a Fitna, he said that the ‘Fitna’ has created a political crisis in the country.

He said that Khan’s policies are the cause of the current situation in the country.

Sanaullah, however, said that the government hopes that the chief justice of Pakistan will show sagacity while pronouncing verdict on the election petition today.

The interior minister said that the government sticks to its earlier stance of full court.

“We hope for the best today,” he said, adding that justice should manifest itself in today’s verdict.