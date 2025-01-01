Interior Ministry assures security on day of Ashura

KABUL (TOLONews): As the tenth day of Muharram, or Ashura, approaches, the Ministry of Interior announces that security will be ensured across the country during the days of Muharram and the Ashura ceremonies.

Abdul Mateen Qani, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated that necessary security measures have been taken to ensure the safety of citizens nationwide.

Qani stated: “To reassure the citizens, we assure the public that, according to the security plan and in coordination with all security institutions, security is ensured in all provinces and there is no cause for concern.”

Meanwhile, some Shia citizens in Kabul say that their mourning ceremonies have so far been held in a secure environment, and they call on security institutions to enhance their cooperation.

These residents also urge the public to continue cooperating with security forces to help secure the venues of the mourning ceremonies.

Safdar Ali, a Kabul resident, said: “This ceremony commemorates the fight against oppression. The uprising of Imam Hussain will never be forgotten. May God bless the fighters who cooperated with us and contributed to the success of the ceremonies.”

Ali Akbar, another Kabul resident, said: “This year is going better compared to previous years. Today is the 8th of Muharram, and so far, there have been no issues. We trust in God that things will continue smoothly. I hope the ceremonies are held successfully every year.”

The assurance of security on the 10th of Muharram and during Ashura ceremonies comes as these events are scheduled to be held in several provinces, including Kabul, in the next day.