Interior ministry declares Afghanistan ‘secure for first time in 40 years’

KABUL (Ariana News): Delivering their annual report for the last solar year, 1402 (April 2023 to March 2024), ministry of interior officials said Tuesday Afghanistan has, for the first time in 40 years, achieved nationwide security, allowing its citizens to live in a secure environment and travel to provinces without any safety concerns.

Officials emphasized that all activities within the ministry are managed in accordance with a comprehensive strategic plan.

They noted that the decrees issued by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, along with court rulings and directives from the ministry’s leadership, have been swiftly and effectively implemented to ensure national security and public order.

Due to the persistent efforts of the country’s security forces, the national crime rate has decreased by 30%.

Over the past year, 38 kidnapping cases were reported, and security forces conducted a total of 250 operations against kidnappers, resulting in the arrest of 76 kidnappers and the death of 34 others during clashes with security forces.

Ministry officials also reported that due to the unwavering dedication of the national police, large religious, national, and ceremonial gatherings were held across the country without any security incidents, allowing citizens to participate in events with confidence and peace of mind.

The ministry highlighted the successful safeguarding of economic and developmental projects, the facilitation of investments, the assessment and registration of the country’s borders, the improvement of public services, and the promotion of balanced development as key achievements over the past year.

Notably, 70 infrastructure projects were successfully protected by the national police.

Significant steps have been taken to professionalize and strengthen the security forces, officials said.

National police training centers have been further equipped, and the police force is now fully capable of countering any malicious plans posed by adversaries, officials added.

Over the past year, 450 students graduated from the commission and in-service programs. In addition, 673 individuals, including 325 women, participated in capacity-building programs.

A total of 24,000 individuals received basic, specialized, and non-commissioned officer training, with 32,000 more currently enrolled in training programs.

During this period, 20,515 individuals were appointed to officer positions, 15,060 to non-commissioned officer roles, and 35,584 soldiers were recruited.

In alignment with a decree from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, the ministry has undertaken serious initiatives to eradicate the cultivation, production, trafficking, and use of narcotics.

As a result, these illicit activities have been nearly eradicated. Furthermore, poppy fields across the country have been destroyed, addicts have received treatment, and those involved in the drug trade have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The ministry reported that, over the past year, 3,643 tons of narcotics were seized, 790 drug production and processing facilities, as well as facilities producing alcohol and intoxicating pills, were dismantled.

In addition, 10,564 suspects were arrested, 27,891 addicts were referred to treatment centers, and 17,651 hectares of land were cleared of poppy cultivation.

Officials further noted that last year, the ministry successfully prevented the smuggling of US $1.95 million; €845,000; 4.83 million Saudi Riyals; and 100,000 Dirhams at the country’s airports.

Furthermore, 344 kilograms of narcotics and over one kilogram of gold were seized, leading to the arrest of 591 individuals.

The ministry also highlighted the provision of services such as the issuance of passports and traffic documents, assistance to victims of natural disasters, crime reduction, and the regulation of weapons and vehicles as critical initiatives taken over the past year.

In total, 1.745 million passports were issued to applicants, and 500,000 vehicles were registered in the system, with temporary license plates issued for 250,000 of them. The process of issuing temporary plates remains ongoing.

Officials also stated that last year, under the chairmanship of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, a coordination meeting was held between central and provincial officials to address challenges, strengthen local governance, enhance service delivery, and ensure effective communication with the public.