Interior Ministry receives Shehbaz’s application to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has approached interior ministry for the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who was discharged from the Services Hospital two days ago, was taken to his residence, Jati Umra on Wednesday, 16 days after he was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to sources, Shehbaz’s request to remove Nawaz’s name of ECL has been received by the interior ministry.

The interior ministry is looking at the request from legal aspects, sources added.

Nawaz’s name was placed on the no-fly list on the request of National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had hinted towards allowing the former prime minister to seek treatment abroad, if that was the only option available.

The interior minister said that if going abroad for treatment was the only option for Nawaz then the government would ‘find a way’.

Before his release on bail, the three times former prime minister had been serving jail term in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also out on bail, has said that her father was seriously ill and he should go abroad for treatment.