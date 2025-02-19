Interior Ministry rejects drug trafficking concerns

KABUL (TOLOnews): Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, dismissed concerns from some countries regarding the trafficking of synthetic drugs from Afghanistan, calling them unfounded.

He stated that synthetic drugs are smuggled into Afghanistan from neighboring and some European countries.

The spokesperson urged neighboring and regional countries to cooperate in preventing drug trafficking into Afghanistan.

Speaking to TOLOnews, Qani said: “We request regional and especially neighboring countries to collaborate with us in combating drug trafficking so that it no longer occurs. We suffer due to security and drug-related issues from these countries.”

The Ministry of Interior added that poppy cultivation and drug production have been banned in Afghanistan and efforts to eradicate them continue.

The criticism from the Ministry of Interior towards neighboring countries comes as some United Nations agencies and neighboring states had previously expressed concerns about the increase in drug trafficking from Afghanistan to the region.

Meanwhile, some economic experts emphasize the importance of international organizations and the interim government supporting farmers in promoting legal crops.

“Border checkpoints should be kept active, intelligence information should be shared, and cooperation with the Ministry of Interior should be strengthened,” Hadi Quraishi, a military affairs analyst, told TOLOnews.

“International organizations and the UN must assist Afghanistan and its farmers in various areas, including technology, seed distribution, and pest control medications, to encourage them to pursue lawful agriculture,” Abdul Nasir Rashtia, an economic affairs expert, told TOLOnews.

Previously, the deputy minister for counter-narcotics of the Ministry of Interior also stated that the international community has not taken practical steps to collaborate in the fight against drugs in Afghanistan.