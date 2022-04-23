Interior Ministry removes names of over 100 people from ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has removed the names of more than 100 people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to sources, the names removed from ECL by the Interior Ministry also include former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and many other important personalities.

The names of important personalities were placed in the ECL on the recommendation of NAB and FIA.

In this regard, the sources said that the names placed in the ECL on the recommendation of the court and the intelligence agencies will not be removed.

Sources said that about 3,000 names are to be removed from the ECL and sorting of lists in the Interior Ministry is underway.