Interior Ministry stops 95 individuals from going abroad in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has stopped 95 individuals from leaving the country in a case pertaining to fake bank accounts on Tuesday.

According to private news channel report, 78 individual have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) and 17 on the FIA’s provisional national identification list (PNIL) or ‘stop list’ by interior ministry.

However, former president, Asif Ali Zardari or any of his family members have not been named in the list.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s another close aide and Omni Group chairman, Anwar Majeed, and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, were also arrested by the FIA in August. Lawai, Majeed and his son remain under custody.

Investigations so far have revealed that several ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made.

