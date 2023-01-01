Internal differences spark intense fighting among TTP, affiliated terrorist groups

RAWALPINDI (NNI): In a startling turn of events, internal divisions within the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliated terrorist organisations have escalated, resulting in fierce clashes among the militants. In a report issued by the high-profile secret agencies, the ongoing infighting has claimed the lives of several terrorists who were involved in attacks on security forces, as well as suicide bombings targeting public gatherings. Notably, the internal conflict has also caused injuries to those militants whose heads were designated by the Pakistani government.

The series of clashes and casualties can be traced back to a specific timeline of events. On January 19, 2022, Mufti Barjan, a prominent figure of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat faction, sustained injuries, while the group’s leader, Muslim Yar, was killed.

Several months later, on May 15, 2022, a clash erupted, resulting in the deaths of five terrorists, including Osman, Bilal, Jannat Gul, and Hazratullah from Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat, with eight others sustaining injuries.

Continuing the string of internal conflicts, Gohar, the leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur, was injured on May 28, 2022, followed by Zubair alias Kala of TTP on June 25, 2022.

On August 7, 2022, Abdullah, a TTP Bajaur militant, was injured, while the group’s leader, Aqabi, was killed the next day, on August 8, 2022. Another notable casualty was the death of Anwar Khan, leader of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, on the same day.

Moving forward to September 14, 2022, a clash resulted in the deaths of six terrorists, including Badshah Khan and Rosham, both leaders within the organizations. Additionally, 12 individuals, including Zabihullah and Abdul Wahid, sustained injuries during the confrontation. In a separate incident, Balochistan leader Bismillah, alias Pahlewan, was killed. The internal strife among these terrorist groups underscores the deep-rooted divisions and power struggles that have plagued their ranks. It remains to be seen how these clashes will impact the overall dynamics of the TTP and its affiliated organizations, as well as the broader security situation in Pakistan.