International court rules in favour of Pakistan on Indus Waters Treaty

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Court of Arbitration overseeing the Indus Waters Treaty has ruled in favour of Pakistan’s stance, rejecting India’s unilateral attempt to suspend the treaty and halt arbitration proceedings.

The verdict, announced by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), reinforces Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended or terminated by either party. The court declared that India has no legal authority under the treaty or international law to disrupt the arbitration process or withdraw from its obligations without mutual consent.

Court rejects India’s objection

India had requested the suspension of the arbitration proceedings concerning its construction of hydroelectric projects on the western rivers — a move Pakistan has contested as a violation of the treaty since 2016.

However, the tribunal dismissed New Delhi’s objections, confirming that the treaty includes no provision for unilateral suspension, and that the arbitral tribunal will continue to function independently regardless of one party’s refusal to cooperate.

“The arbitration proceedings will continue. Attempts to undermine the mediator’s role are violations of the binding dispute resolution clause of the treaty,” the judgement noted.

Pakistan welcomes decision

Pakistan welcomed the court’s ruling, calling it a major diplomatic achievement and a testament to the strength of international law. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said the decision validates Pakistan’s legal position and commitment to peaceful dispute resolution.

He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue with India on all critical issues, including Kashmir, water disputes, trade, and terrorism. “Pakistan remains committed to the Indus Waters Treaty and upholding its terms in good faith,” he added.

India’s actions called ‘water aggression’

The Pakistani government also criticized the Modi administration’s attempt to unilaterally disrupt the treaty as an act of “water aggression,” intended to escalate tensions and bypass lawful processes.

“The global community must take note of India’s repeated attempts to undermine international agreements,” said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

The latest ruling ensures that the dispute resolution mechanism remains intact, and the court will continue evaluating the legality of India’s reservoir constructions on western rivers allocated to Pakistan under the treaty.