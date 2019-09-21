International disputes must be resolved through diplomacy, dialogue: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir are the biggest hindrance in restoration of peace in the valley. He said international disputes must be solved through diplomatic efforts and through dialogues.

He said world community must not ignore Kashmir issue to avoid any escalation. Bilawal in his world peace day message said international community must play its role to make peace in Occupied Kashmir a reality.

He said Pakistanis are peaceful people and war is not favor of any country. He said we must invest on education to make this world more peaceful for living.

PPP leader said interfaith harmony must be promoted to make peace a reality and said political stability must be ensured to promote democracy in the country.