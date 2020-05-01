International Labour Day being observed today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: International Labour Day is being observed today (Friday) with the renewed pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of labourers.

On this in 1886 in United States of America, people decided to go on a strike to demand the maximum duration of work to eight hours per day.

This strike was followed by a bomb blast in Chicago’s Haymarket Square on May 4, 1886 that lead to the death of many and hundreds were injured as well.