International outrage over repressive policies on women in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): International organizations and human rights groups have repeatedly warned about the consequences of misogyny and the execution of gender-based policies in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Amnesty International has described the placement of strict restrictions as a “war against women” in Afghanistan and stressed that perpetrators should be prosecuted.

In its latest report, Amnesty International has documented serval cases in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule, indicating gender-based and discriminatory measures aimed at removing women from the spheres of collective life, which can clear examples of “crime against humanity”.

As per the reports of Amnesty International, the harassment campaign of the Taliban to systematically repress Afghan women from the public sphere is a misogyny and the policy to remove women and girls from public life is ongoing throughout the country under the Taliban’s de facto regime.

This report shows Afghan women have been silenced and will completely disappear.

Taliban’s actions reflect that the group’s policies are discriminatory and aimed at removing women and girls from all aspects of public life.

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International Secretary General said the Taliban’s actions are organized, extensive and systematic.

Amnesty International’s findings show that the Taliban’s strict restrictions on women and girls violate many international treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the Convention on the Rights of Children.

Human rights experts have called that perpetrators of ‘crime against humanity’ should be prosecuted and necessary steps should be taken to protect the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.