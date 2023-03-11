International Women’s Day and national apathy

The world commemorated International Women’s Day on March 8, and communities across the globe hailed women’s contribution toward global development, social and moral progress of mankind and reaffirmed their commitments to women’s empowerment, preservation of women’s rights, and the greater role of the colleen in the modern world.

The Pakistani nation observed this important day in a varied and utterly estranged way. During his message on International woman’s day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz expressed his government’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women in all fields of life. The Premier appealed for joint support by the government, civil society, and media in protecting women’s rights in the country.

Hours after the Prime Minister’s commemoration, Police lashed out at women and transgenders gathering in the heart of the national capital during the Aurat March that was observed in connection with International Women’s Day. On the same day, the Police charged batons and tear gas agaisnt PTI protestors during the Save the Judiciary rally in Lahore that cost a valuable human life and injured many during the violent clash. Meanwhile, the consultation session between the ECP and governor KP regarding the election ended indecisively, the Viceroy told the electoral body that suggesting the election date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was tremendously difficult because of the worst law and order situation in the province.

All that was about the prevailing utmost disagreement and chaos across the political spectrum, civil society, and government institutions, that every political faction and segment of the society is persistent to comprehend its objectives at all costs and is not ready to abide by the law and feel the sensitivity of the situation. In fact, the national constitution guarantees the civil rights of its citizens while the Chief Executive of the country upheld the state’s responsibility but Police acted in a more regressive manner and played role in the creation of a catastrophe that might not happen if things moved in a normal manner. Similarly, the Supreme Court issued a piece of advice but governors, a few ministries, and state machinery were resisting the electoral process.

Historically, the role of public officeholders and politically influenced bureaucrats have undermined national interests and usually created a mess in national affairs due to their vested hidden interests. The majority of the leaders including the President, Provincial Governors, Speakers, and all present and past Ministers in the center and provinces blatantly violated their oaths and solely worked on political lines instead of fulfilling their constitutional obligations. Thus, the nation has witnessed the worst results of such selfish governance of the public representatives and government servants in the recent past.

Presently, the country has reached the brink of complete failure and no group has achieved its agenda through continued tussle and escalation. No single party was able to sail the nation through the prevailing crises. Apparently, national consensus and fresh elections are the only way forward at this point in time. Therefore, the coalition government must uphold the court verdict and move toward dialogue and the General Election, so a normal life could return to a crises-hit nation.