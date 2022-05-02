International Workers Day and French politics

According to the media, the Hooligans smashed dozens of shops, and windows of banks and insurance companies in the center of Paris during the May Day demonstrations on Sunday. The rioters took the furniture out of the broken offices into the street and set it on fire. According to rioters, this is symbolism, and will not cause much damage to companies, but it is a sign that rioters are fighting capitalism and want a new, more just system. As said, more than 20,000 people took part in the demonstrations in Paris. According to reports, the police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and carried out arrests to restore law and order in the city.

May Day or International Workers Day is the day to commemorate the sacrifices and services of workers around the globe. Labor Day is annually celebrated by the governments, civil society organizations, NGOs, human and labour rights advocates across the world but the Hooligans and left-wing parties usually demonstrate greater support for the disadvantaged segments of the society including laborers, and the poor on such occasions to grab support from these communities in the country. The May Day rallies and protests are an important part of French politics which are observed in a traditional manner while the opposition and left-wing parties hold large gatherings in the capital and across the country to demonstrate their street power.

Historically, left and far-right politics as well as the use of public issues for political purposes is an old-aged tactic of opportunist leaders who use the idealistic slogans, promote nationalism, and hooliganism in the masses for the sack of political gains. Although nationalism and hooliganism are on the rise across the globe, French politicians had been using this recipe over the past several decades while anti-immigration, Islamophobia, and labor conventions were their major topics to exploit public sentiments in their favor.

This May Day has special importance with respect to French politics as both government and opposition had staged events and rallies to mark the international workers’ day, but the leftists were expected to vent their anger because of their recent defeat in the countrywide contest for the President’s office. There were 12 candidates for the office of French President, while several like Marine Le Pen, Jean Melechon, and Eric Zemmour were using nationalism and hooligan sentiments in their favor, but the incumbent President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron achieved a landslide victory over the hate mongers in the recent days. Therefore, massive public mobilization, violent protests, and furious statements were expected by the far right-wing and leftist leaders due to the recent defeat in the Presidential run as well as rising inflation in the country.

In fact, public issues and problems relating to the people always exist in all communities but exploiting public sentiments in the name of peoples’ rights, promoting chauvinism, ethnicity, and hooliganism have always been destructive and counterproductive because the so-called idealists had never been able to materialize the dreams, they visualize the public while being in the opposition and also failed to realize the tall claims and emotional slogans when came into power. Hence, the French must accept the reality and never fall into the trap of self-claimed reformers who intend to use their innocence for the achievement of their political agenda.