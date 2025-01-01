Internet disrupted across Pakistan over submarine cable fault

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Internet users across Pakistan are experiencing disruptions due to a fault in the international submarine cable AAE1, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA spokesperson confirmed receiving information about the issue with the cable and issued an alert regarding a fault in the submarine cable, warning that internet and broadband users nationwide may face connectivity problems.

“The affected cable is one of seven submarine cables that link Pakistan to global internet traffic,” the spokesperson explained.

Efforts are underway to resolve the issue, with relevant teams actively working to repair the fault. The PTA assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the situation evolves.

Earlier today, in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman made a significant statement regarding the state of internet services in the country.

Maj Gen (retd) Hafeezur Rehman claimed that three out of the seven submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the global internet were cut, leading to disruptions in internet services. However, he confirmed that the cables were fully restored by October 2024, following a delay of five months.

In response to concerns over internet service issues, PTA chairman revealed that he had written to major internet companies, including TikTok and Facebook, to inquire about any ongoing problems. He emphasised that the government has not spent any funds on telecom infrastructure, highlighting a gap in investment.

The Chairman further discussed the challenges faced in the digital landscape, citing that WhatsApp had reported ongoing issues, despite efforts to address the concerns. He stressed the importance of building “digital highways” to prevent future connectivity problems and stated that without such infrastructure, issues would persist.

The PTA Chairman also referred to the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act (PICA), explaining that the government has the authority to block or unblock social media sites under specific directives. He reassured the committee that PTA does not have middlemen or intermediaries and does not slow down social media platforms.