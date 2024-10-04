Internet, mobile services suspended ahead of PTI protest 

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The internet and mobile network services have been suspended across several cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As per details, the services have been suspended in several parts of the twin cities ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest call at the infamous D-chowk Islamabad.

Sources revealed that the internet service is disrupted in Karachi as well where netizens are facing issues in using social media apps.

Earlier today, the Punjab government deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after invoking Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies.

Section 144 has been slapped in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. In addition, Rangers have been called in to assist in maintaining law and order.

In Lahore, the Punjab government has requested the services of three companies of Rangers specifically for the 5th of October.

Section 144 will remain in effect for three days in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha from Friday, October 4 (today), to Sunday, October 6.

The decision to impose the restrictions and deploy Rangers was made based on recommendations from the district administration.

Separately, in response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) call for a protest, the Islamabad police have ‘formed’ seven teams to arrest protestors.

According to the sources, the special police team will consist of 15 to 17 policemen and officers each.

The crackdown will target local activists and those coming to Islamabad for today’s protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The teams will operate under the leadership of Superintendents of Police (SPs), with each team being headed by a sub-inspector rank officer, sources claimed.