Internet at Peshawar police stations disconnects due to BRT work

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The online FIR system at various police stations in the city was affected due to the work on Bus Rapid Transit project.

According to the police, the internet lines have been disconnected due to the digging and drilling work that was under way in Peshawar for the project.

The police stations affected are situated in different areas of the metropolis, including Hashtnagri, Chamkani, Gulbahar, Town and Hayatabad, where around 40 FIRs are received through the online system on a daily basis.

Citizens will not be able to receive online FIR cards until the system is not fixed.

Not just the police system, work on the project also affected the income of shopkeepers in the areas where construction was under way. The shopkeepers complained of not being paid the promised compensation, which was although not a heavy amount but would have covered their rent for at least a month.

The BRT project in Peshawar was inaugurated in October 2017 and was said to be completed in six months. However, after some time, the duration of the project was extended while the cost also increased.

The cost was increased as major changes were made to the project.

As the duration of completion was increased, parties in the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started criticising the provincial government, saying delays will add to the miseries of citizens.

While addressing a public meeting in the city in February, Qaumi Watan Party KP Chairperson Sikandar Hayat Sherpao had said poor planning of the poor slowed the pace of work.

He had said that the situation was going from bad to worse while there was no concrete plan to overcome the issues.

