Internet services restored across country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The internet services across Pakistan were completely restored, on Monday.

According to details, the internet were disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine cable, are completely restored.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a post on Twitter said, Internet services are impacted you may face some service degradation due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Doha.

The Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) is a 25,000km consortium cable system connecting South East Asia to Europe via Egypt. It connects Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, with Malaysia and Singapore, then onwards to Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and France. AAE-1 cable system deploys 100Gbps transmission technology, with a minimum design capacity of 40Tbps.

Back in October, Pakistan experienced slow internet browsing owing to a fault in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system that provides internet bandwidth to the country.

The PTCL apologized for the inconvenience and said that their teams were working to fully restore internet services in the country.