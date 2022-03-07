Interpol commented on calls to suspend Russia’s membership

PARIS (RIA Novosti): The General Secretariat of Interpol can neither accept nor reject an appeal to suspend the membership of a particular country, only the General Assembly of Interpol can decide on this issue, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the organization in response to a request to comment on the call of a number of countries to suspend the membership of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, British Home Secretary Priti Patel said that, together with colleagues from the United States , Canada , Australia and New Zealand, she had sent a letter to Interpol calling for a decision to suspend Russia ‘s access to the organization’s system.

“There is no provision in the Interpol Charter for the suspension or expulsion of a member country. Only the General Assembly, the highest governing body of Interpol, which includes representatives from each of its 195 member countries, can decide on matters relating to membership,” the press said.

“Thus, the General Secretariat can neither accept nor reject the request to suspend or expel a member country (organization),” the agency’s interlocutor noted.

The Interpol General Assembly meets every year. In November last year, the session of the Interpol General Assembly was held in Istanbul . This year it is to be held in New Delhi , a specific date has not yet been announced.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine early in the morning on Thursday, February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

