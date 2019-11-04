Interpol rejects Pakistan’s request to issue red warrant of Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has rejected Pakistan’s request to issue his red warrant of former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar after giving green chit to him.

According to reports, the Interpol stated it has reviewed evidence submitted by Ishaq Dar and that he is not subjected to ‘an Interpol Red Notice or diffusion .

The organization has also directed its National Central Bureaus (NCBs) to delete data files in their systems on Dar and ensure that the same is done by all other national entities that have access to Interpol information.

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered NAB to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against Dar, on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In its reference against the former minister, NAB had alleged that “the accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million”.

The reference alleged that the assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”.

In November last year, the accountability court had declared ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar absconder and rejected the minister’s petition in which he sought immunity from hearing of assets beyond known sources of income reference.

PML-N leader remained in London where he was reportedly undergoing a medical treatment for a heart disease.