Int’l Taekwondo Champ Ayesha Ayaz meets CM KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Nine-year old International Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz, from Swat, meets the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday.

Ayesha Ayaz has won gold medal International Taekwondo Championship held in Fujairah UAE.

The Chief Minister presented her a shield and cash prize of amount Rs0.2 million. He also announced Rs20000 monthly scholarship for her.

On the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that Ayesha Ayaz was not only the pride of KP but of whole Pakistan.

He added that provincial government has been striving to promote sports in the province.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdussalam Afridi, Secretary and DG Sports and Culture and others were also present on the occasion.