Intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the way forward

Afghan President Arshraf Ghani and National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib met in Kabul and talked about the Avenue of next round of Intra-Afghan Peace negotiations. Both leaders were agreed that next round of talks should be held in Afghanistan. President Ghani further added that Afghan can sit under a tent to negotiate peace instead of a luxurious hotel. Earlier, NSA Hamdullah Mohib explained the reason that Afghan government want to remove foreign influence from ongoing Afghan reconciliation process. On other hand, Taliban spokesman said that the next round of Intra- Afghan peace negotiations will be held in Doha, Qatar, where Taliban Peace Commission is based and Taliban also have Political Office there. Both parties have achieved consensus on rules and procedures of the negotiations in previous negotiations. After consultation with their leaderships both parties are scheduled to resume their negotiations from January 5, 2021.

The Afghan reconciliation process has reached at an important stage. A lot of progress has been made so far but about half of the way still they have to go to conclude this ongoing process. Negotiations and dialogues always offer a win win situation for the participants, there is no defeat or victory for anyone but solution to the problem. There is give and take on either side. Any egoistic or extremist approach from either side can result in failure of the process, which is not the desire of Afghan nation.

Despite it, another challenge for ongoing Afghan reconciliation process is the transition of new elected US government. What will be the Policy of new Joe Biden administration about Afghanistan and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process. If United States continues Afghan Reconciliation Process than who will drive this process, Zalmay Khalilzad or some one else. What so ever the case may be, it should be the effort of every stakeholder of Afghan peace process to accomplish this goal. Afghanistan, Pakistan and their people had paid the price for Afghan conflict. Afghan has to decide their future destiny and Pakistan is ready to provide all possible support which it can. While answering a question about avenue of next round in Pakistan, Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry again reiterated Pakistan’s support to Afghan reconciliation process and said that the Afghan have to tell their requirement Pakistan will facilitate the peace process as much as possible.

Therefore, both parties should not miss this opportunity and work patiently for achieving durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.