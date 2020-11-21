Introducing a slew of connected weapon systems in Pentagon’s ‘fragile’ network

WASHINGTON — The success of the Pentagon’s future war-fighting architecture to link sensors and shooters is dependent upon a network that is somewhat fragile, the department’s top uniformed network official has admitted.

Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2, is the military’s new emerging concept to collect a raft of data from sensors and systems, and then deliver it to war fighters in austere locations at the tip of the spear to make decisions at the increasingly rapid speed of war. (The “C” in the concept’s name was recently added to include international partners.)

However, the Defense Department’s networks presently might not be up to the task.

“One area as a prerequisite that I think most of you would appreciate: All of this, the undergirding of this entire delivery mechanism that I’m describing, rides on a network that most would agree today is somewhat fragile,” said Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, director for command, control, communications, computers and cyber who also services as chief information officer for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Pentagon official spoke Nov. 19 during a virtual presentation hosted by AFCEA’s Northern Virginia chapter.

“What good does it do to build this 10,000-pound truck … one that can ingest and make sense of this enormous amount of material, if there’s no bridge or road to drive it on? Right now, our networks are under great stress,” he added.

However, Crall — who said CJADC2 was the No. 1 priority when he arrived at his current position — pointed to modernization efforts underway to improve the network.

“We’ve got to make sure that the network that we’re building is rising with all these capabilities so those roads and bridges have the pathway to deliver an outcome,” he said. “It is all about the war-fighting network, and that’s what we’re driving to improve along the same lines.”

Crall explained that one departure from previous efforts is integration of the mission partner environment — a coalition network — from the start. He added that coalition partners have historically been bolted on after the fact, but that won’t be the case with CJADC2.

Courtesy: c4isrnet