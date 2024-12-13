Investment in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector reaches $300 million: Union

KABUL (Ariana News): Officials from the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories report that since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, investment in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector has surged to $300 million.

Ahmad Saeed Shams, the union’s head, highlighted that 980 different medicines are now produced domestically, with this number steadily increasing.

Shams further stated that Afghanistan has achieved self-sufficiency in 15 key medicines. However, some union members have urged the government to foster further growth in the pharmaceutical industry, emphasizing the need for measures to curb market monopolies and promote medicine production and export.

“Afghanistan should aim for complete self-sufficiency in pharmaceuticals and begin exporting to other countries,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, a union member.

Meanwhile, Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzadah, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, affirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting domestic production and investment.

He encouraged investors to share any challenges they face, assuring that the ministry provides full support to both local and foreign investors looking to invest in Afghanistan.

Private sector representatives also called on government institutions to prioritize domestic products in public contracts to help stimulate further growth in the country’s production and investment sectors.