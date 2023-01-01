KABUL (Agencies): A number of investors who attended a three-day exhibition in Kabul said they had productive talks with other businesspeople and succeeded to have good marketing opportunities for their products at the event.

The investors said they signed many contracts with others who visited the exhibition.

“People are faced with economic challenges. They came here but could not buy anything,” said Yalda, an investor.

“More than 100 people visited my booth and gave me their contacts. After the end of the exhibition, we will contact them to sign contracts,” said Mohammad Reza, a local investor. Organizers said that over 100 women had participated in the event.

A number of participants said the event was useful for Afghanistan’s economic development.

“This exhibition is a good step for the country’s economic development,” said Ahmad Nasim Amiri, a participant.

“We ask the government to support these kinds of exhibitions,” said Abdul Qahar, a participant.

The women’s chamber of industry and commerce said that female participants in exhibitions had a good impact on the country’s progress.

“Women visiting the exhibition can encourage them and they can achieve progress,” said Salma Yusufzai, head of the women’s chamber of industry and commerce.

Organizers of the exhibition said that more than 250 investors participated in the exhibition and 120 of them were women.