Investors propose $12m industrial park in Deh Sabz

KABUL (TOLOnews): A number of Afghan investors have presented a $12 million investment plan to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce for the establishment of industrial parks in Deh Sabz district of Kabul.

These investors, during a meeting with Nooruddin Azizi, the acting minister, emphasized that the activation of industrial parks by the private sector will not only provide job opportunities for hundreds of industrial workers but also create employment for thousands of others.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, said that Azizi, while welcoming the proposal, requested the investors to share their proposal with the ministry so the technical team could begin planning its implementation.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad stated: “The individuals in question have shared their investment plan for establishing a private industrial park worth $12 million over an area of 1,000 acres in Deh Sabz district of Kabul with the ministry leadership and stressed that the activation of this park will enable hundreds of industrialists to operate and create jobs for thousands.”

Meanwhile, officials in the private sector said investing in the establishment of industrial parks that meet global standards will be influential in the development of domestic production and job creation for citizens in the country.

Mir Zaman Popal, acting head of finance and administration of the chamber of commerce and investment, said: “The government must provide facilities such as electricity, sewage systems, and land in industrial parks, while investors are responsible for making significant investments in various sectors in accordance with international standards.”

Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the Afghanistan industrialists’ Association, said: “We are making a joint investment that will amount to $12 million. This industrial township will be built on 1,000 acres of land, and its roads and sidewalks will meet international standards.”

This comes after the leader of the Islamic Emirate issued an order to allocate land in all provinces for the establishment of industrial parks aimed at economic development and industrial growth in Afghanistan. Relevant institutions are currently working on implementing this directive.