Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq and Anwar inducted to PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE (APP): Inzamam ul Haq, Misbah ul Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar have been inducted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame. The quartet has joined the other illustrious 10 cricketers who have won the coveted title.

The PCB launched its Hall of Fame in 2021 and since then Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas have been named. Two cricketers are added to the group every year and since no cricketers were named in the year 2023, four former legendary cricketers have been added to the Hall of Fame in 2024.

The four stalwarts will be formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame during the course of the year when they will be presented with commemorative caps and specially-designed plaques.

The four cricketers have been wonderful servants of the game for Pakistan and won laurels for the country during different eras. All of them served as captain of the Pakistan cricket team while Misbah ul Haq was the most successful captain in the team’s cricketing history.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, in his commendation message, said, “ On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I extend heartfelt congratulations to these four cricketing legends on their well-deserved inductions into the PCB Hall of Fame. This honour represents a tribute to their outstanding contributions to Pakistan cricket and to the global game.”

“These four giants of the game hold a special place in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history. Their contributions not only elevated the sport within Pakistan but also inspired future generations to pursue excellence. Their talent, charisma and unwavering commitment have made them true ambassadors of cricket and the PCB takes immense pride in honouring their accomplishments,” Naqvi added.

Paying tribute to the skill and mastery in the game, Chairman PCB said Mushtaq Mohammad is regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest captains, known for his astute leadership and inspiring style. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s immense talent and match-winning ability have left an indelible mark on the sport. Misbah-ul-Haq took charge of the Pakistan team during challenging times, guiding it to the pinnacle of Test rankings and achieving a historic series win in the Caribbean. Saeed Anwar, with his natural grace and classical technique, redefined the role of an opener and thrived against some of the world’s best bowlers under all conditions.

Inzamam-ul-Haq played international cricket from 1991 to 2007 and was a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team. He is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODI cricket with 11,701 runs, and currently third in the list of Pakistan Test run-scorers (8,829). He captained Pakistan in 31 Tests, winning 11, drawing 9 and losing 11. Also led in 87 ODIs, winning 51, losing 33 and 3 no-results

Misbah-ul-Haq represented Pakistan from 2001 to 2017, was part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 winning squad and guided the team to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2016. The only cricketer to captain Pakistan in, at least, 50 Tests, leading in 56 Tests and winning 26; also led the team in 87 ODIs (including in the 2015 World Cup) and in eight T20Is.

Mushtaq Mohammad played for Pakistan from 1959 to 1979 and captained the team to its first-ever Test win in Australia in 1977, featured in inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1975 in England before coaching the Pakistan side to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1999 final – also in England.

Meanwhile, Saeed Anwar represented Pakistan from 1989 to 2003, amassing a total of 31 centuries and 68 half-centuries, including three centuries and three half-centuries across the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups. He scored 8,824 runs in 247 ODIs, including 7,227 runs in 205 away ODIs. More than 20 years after his last match, Anwar remains Pakistan’s leading century-maker in ODI cricket with 20 such scores. He also led the Green Shirts in 11 ODIs.

Acknowledging the honor bestowed on him by the Pakistan cricket, former batting great Inzamam ul Haq said “I am deeply honored to be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, joining a group of remarkable cricketers from my generation and those before me. To be recognized by the parent organization of Pakistan cricket is truly special and I hope this initiative continues to inspire current and future generations of cricketers.

Misbah ul Haq, in his note of thank, said “I have been incredibly fortunate to have shared the field with some of the most talented and skilled cricketers, whose support and camaraderie enabled me to grow and improve throughout my career. As a captain, I had the privilege of leading players who were committed, passionate and driven to give their all for Pakistan. Their contributions were instrumental in shaping some of the most iconic moments in our cricketing history. For that, I remain deeply grateful.

The four icons of the game were inducted following an independent and transparent voting process, which was participated by Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas (both PCB Hall of Famers), Azhar Ali (former Pakistan captain), Bismah Maroof, Nain Abidi (both former women international cricketers), Majid Bhatti, Mohi Shah, Mohammad Yaqoob, Nauman Niaz, Sawera Pasha and Zahid Maqsood (cricket journalists/analysts).