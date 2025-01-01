Inzamam reacts to Gavaskar’s comment on Pakistan team

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed his displeasure over former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on the Pakistan cricket team.

Gavaskar irked Pakistan cricket fans following his criticism of the Men in Green over their performance in the Champions Trophy 2025. The former India batter asserted that Pakistan will find it hard to beat India B or C team.

“I think a B team (from India) certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form,” Sunil Gavaskar said after Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

His remarks did not sit well with former Pakistan cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who urged Sunil Gavaskar to be careful before passing remarks on other teams.

“Gavaskar sahab should see stats. He is an elder and senior; we respect him. But when talking about someone’s country….your team has played well. You have the right to praise your team. But it’s not right to say about another team like this. Please be careful with your words, I am saying this in a slightly harsh tone,” he said.

Before Inzamam-ul-Haq, former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie also slammed Sunil Gavaskar over his comment.

The former Pakistan coach called Gavaskar’s comments ‘absolute nonsense,’ saying that the Pakistan cricket team can beat any side with the right combination.

“I don’t buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team.

That’s nonsense, absolute nonsense,” Jason Gillespie said during a recent interview.