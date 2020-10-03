IOK: Bodies of men killed in fake operation exhumed

F.P Report

SRINAGAR: In India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the bodies of three laborers from Rajouri, who were killed in a fake encounter by Indian Army in Shopian in July, were exhumed and handed over to their families at Gantamulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

On July 18, Indian Army had killed three young individuals during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora area of Shopian and passed them on as “unidentified militants”.

The families of the victims protested for two months, they claimed that the victims were laborers and had no connection to any militant outfits.

These protests and public pressure led the Indian military to admit its wrongdoing on September 18, 2020.

The victims were later identified by their families through the pictures released by the army as Imtiyaz Ahmed, 21, Abrar Ahmed, 25, and Abrar Khatana, 18, from Rajouri, who had gone to the Kashmir Valley in search of work.

Soon after the army’s statement, the families of slain youth had demanded immediate exhumation of the bodies of their loved ones for proper burial at Rajouri. Families of the slain youth had stated that their dear ones were killed in a fake encounter after which authorities ordered for an enquiry.

On September 18, in a brief statement, the Indian Army had stated that during the Shopian operation powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court had been contravened. Regional police chief Vijay Kumar confirmed that DNA tests had proven the victims’ identities and their bodies would be exhumed and handed over to their families.

It is to mention here that Indian troops had been repeatedly involved in fake encounter killings in IIOJK and Pathribal fake encounter of year 2000 and Machil fake encounter of year 2010 are its glaring examples.

Lingering Questions:

Despite the Sept. 29 arrest of two people on charges of “criminal conspiracy” in the case, questions still remain over the initial claims made by Indian forces.

In particular, the weapons and ammunitions said to have been found in the victims’ possession at the time of the “operation” remain a point of contention.

The official statement issued after the staged killings said that all “recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.”

The consequent admission of wrongdoing gives rise to questions over how the arms and ammunition were “recovered” from the laborers, with officials either unwilling or unable to provide a credible explanation.

Police chief Vijay Kumar was not available for comment while Amrit Pal Singh, senior superintendent of police for Shopian district, said he was busy in a meeting.