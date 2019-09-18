IOK under siege on 45th consecutive day

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, curfew and communications blackout continued for the 45th consecutive day on Wednesday, with all shops and business establishments closed and schools without attendance.

The authorities relaxed restrictions to a limited extent in some areas and opened schools but the students failed to turn up as parents were unwilling to send their children to schools in view of their safety.

The attendance in government offices in these areas also remained thin.

The mobile telephone and internet services continued to remain totally suspended.