IOM: Over half a million leave Afghanistan in last three months

KABUL (Khaama Press): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported a significant movement of people in and out of Afghanistan during the second quarter of this year.

According to the IOM, over 532,000 individuals departed Afghanistan between April and June, while more than 858,000 entered the country during the same period.

The reasons for leaving Afghanistan vary, with Afghan nationals often seeking economic opportunities, international protection, safety abroad, and visiting family or engaging in short-term travel for health reasons, as per the IOM.

Meanwhile, in response to the crisis, the US State Department has emphasized expediting the processing of Afghan applicants eligible for relocation to the United States.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel highlighted efforts to accelerate the processing of Afghan allies and partners eligible for relocation, including those under Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

Patel expressed gratitude for the cooperation of host countries like Pakistan in facilitating these efforts and ensuring efficient processing.

The IOM’s report also noted that recent policies and statements from Iranian and Pakistani officials have influenced movements to and from Afghanistan.

These developments underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics affecting migration flows in the region.

As the situation continues to evolve, international organizations are closely monitoring and responding to the needs of Afghan migrants and refugees, aiming to provide swift assistance and support. However, challenges persist due to the massive return of refugees and shortages of funds from the international community.

The ongoing movements of people in and out of Afghanistan reflect deep-seated humanitarian concerns and geopolitical complexities, demanding coordinated international efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.