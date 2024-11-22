IOM reports drop in Afghan migration movements

KABUL (TOLOnews): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated in a recent report that the return rate of Afghans to Afghanistan decreased by 3% in the past week compared to the previous week.

According to the report, 76,558 people entered Afghanistan in the past week, while over 53,000 people left Afghanistan for other countries during the same period, showing an 8% decrease.

The IOM added, “ Both inflows and outflows decreased slightly compared to last week. The total number of inflows was 76,558 this week, representing a three percent decrease, while the total number of outflows was 53,056 movements, representing an eight percent decrease.”

Meanwhile, some activists in the field of migrant rights emphasize enhancing security, improving economic conditions, and signing agreements with neighboring countries to manage the migration crisis in Afghanistan.

Ali Reza Karimi, a migrant rights activist, told TOLOnews, “To better control the situation in Afghanistan, the migration crisis must be managed through economic improvement, strengthening security, and establishing international agreements and diplomacy with neighboring countries. This can impact stability in the region.”

Mohammad Khan Mohammadzai, another migrant rights activist, stated: “The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs must work to establish infrastructure within the country to reduce migration to other countries.”

Previously, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations reported that over 100,000 Afghan migrants had returned to the country in the past month. Over the past year, Pakistan and Iran have accelerated the expulsion of Afghan migrants.

According to the UNHCR, the expulsion of Afghan migrants from Iran has increased by 18% compared to the previous year.