IPEMC decides to reopen universities, colleges from Sept 15

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC) on Monday decided in principle to allow universities and colleges to reopen from September 15.

The decision was made during a meeting of the IPEMC currently underway in the capital with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in the chair. All the provincial education ministers are in attendance in the meeting.

The health officials briefed the meeting about the current coronavirus situation in the country.

The meeting will thrash out recommendations regarding reopening of educational institutes, which will be forwarded to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for approval.

Among the agenda points that are being taken up in today’s meet are finalising standard operation procedures (SOPs) for educational institutions, short curriculum for the current academic year, and 2021 examination. The issue of a uniform curriculum will also be discussed.

On Sept 4, Shafqat Mahmood had said that the government plans to reopen educational institutes in a phase-wise manner, setting the priority of reopening them from higher secondary classes to middle and primary gradually.

Addressing a presser, he said that the final decision on reopening educational institutes would be made on September 07. “Students have suffered a lot due to the closure and we have received suggestions regarding reopening,” he said as the country is witnessing a declining trend of coronavirus.