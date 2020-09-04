Iqbal Qasim steps down as chairman of PCB cricket committee

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim has resigned from his position as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee.

Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests and 15 ODIs, was the head of the committee that also include Wasim Akram (former captain and now a respected commentator), Urooj Mumtaz (chief selector and representative of women’s cricket), Umar Gul (former Test cricketer and representative of current domestic cricketers) and Ali Naqvi (former Test opener and representative of the match officials).

According to sources, Qasim wasn’t pleased after his recommendation to restore departmental cricket was turned down. He also tried to approach the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani over this matter but was unsuccessful. As a result, he informed PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, over the phone that he won’t be able to continue in his role anymore.

It must be noted that PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Zakir are also coopted members of the committee.

While talking to Daily Express correspondent, Qasim said: “I don’t want to work as a rubber stamp, that’s why I gave my resignation. If they don’t want to use my experience, then I don’t want to be a part of this committee. In current circumstances, it’s impossible for me to continue. I hope other members of the committee continue to work for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.”

Qasim, in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan in July this year, questioned Wasim Khan’s knowledge about departmental cricket, while talking about the changes in domestic cricket structure.

“We should have gradually changed from departmental to regional cricket. By adopting a phase by phase approach, we would have given the cricketers an opportunity to find alternative sources of income,” he said.

“If PCB thinks it can look after cricketers and hire them without the help of departments, it’s a good thing. But I don’t think this is possible in the long run because we don’t have many sponsors especially because of Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

“I don’t think Wasim Khan has complete knowledge about departmental cricket I would suggest that he consults with his advisors before giving his assessment on it. He has not lived in Pakistan for many years and probably does not know much about the way our cricket has been run in the past,” he further stated.