Iran: Afghan peace deal should not favor foreigners

KABUL (TOLOnews): Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, while addressing parliament members in Tehran on Sunday, said “we do not accept a peace in the foreigners’ favor in Afghanistan,” Fars news reported.

“We support peace talks in Afghanistan with all sides…Afghans should be involved in the peace process.”

“The foreign powers should not exclude one or several groups from the peace talks by exerting their influence in pursuit of specific objectives,” he said.

A Taliban delegation recently traveled to Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials and US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Idris Zaman, said on Saturday that the Taliban’s visit to Afghanistan would come to nothing if Afghan officials were not involved.

He stressed that any talks about peace should be conducted under the leadership and ownership of Afghans, and a ceasefire should follow.

The original US-Taliban talks lasted almost a year and were conducted over nine sessions during which both sides finalized an agreement “in principle.” But the negotiations were called off last month by President Trump after a Taliban attack in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.