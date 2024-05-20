Iran, Afghanistan express strengthen cooperation

KABUL (BNA): In a meeting held earlier today, Monday with Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the country’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Mr. Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran’s ambassador in Kabul.

During the meeting, Minister Muttaqi conveyed his condolence and sympathy from the Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of His Excellency Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Amir Abdullahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and several others.

Muttaqi acknowledged the vital role played by Iran in fostering regional cooperation, mainly with Afghanistan.

He emphasized the significance of Iran’s contributions to the development and prosperity of the region.

In response, Mr. Qomi expressed gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Iran for the timely message of condolence from Afghanistan.

He highlighted the swift communication between the two countries, with Afghanistan being among the first to extend their condolences to Iran in the immediate aftermath of the tragic incident.