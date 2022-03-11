Iran agrees to pause nuclear deal talks

TEHRAN (TASS): The Iranian side agrees on the need to take a break in the negotiations to restore the nuclear deal in Vienna. Said Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, wrote about this on Twitter on Friday.

“A pause in the negotiations in Vienna could become an impetus for resolving all remaining issues on the eve of the final return,” he said. The diplomat added that “all [sides] will focus on the successful completion of the negotiations.” “No external factor will affect our common intention to move towards an agreement,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, tweeted about the need for a break in the Vienna nuclear deal talks. According to him, this measure is needed due to external factors.

On February 8, the eighth round of negotiations resumed in Vienna after a break with the aim of restoring the nuclear deal in its original form and returning the United States to this multilateral agreement.

The work is being carried out both within the framework of the Joint Commission of Iran and Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France, and in the format of separate consultations with the United States without the participation of Tehran, which is not yet ready for a direct dialogue with the American side.

The negotiators have already agreed to accelerate the process of work on the draft agreement. It is assumed that the eighth round may be the last.

