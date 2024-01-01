Iran aims to send missiles, drones, military advisers to Syria, senior official says

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iran aims to send missiles and drones to Syria and increase the number of its military advisers there to support the government in its battle against armed opposition forces, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday.

“It is likely that Tehran will need to send military equipment, missiles and drones to Syria … Tehran has taken all necessary steps to increase number of its military advisers in Syria and deploy forces,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“Now, Tehran is providing intelligence and satellite support to Syria.”