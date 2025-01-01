Iran airlines to launch Europe flights after EU sanctions on flag carrier

TEHRAN (AFP): Iran announced Monday the launch of direct flights on private airlines to Europe, more than three months after flag carrier Iran Air suspended its European routes due to EU sanctions.

“Flights to Europe will resume on January 31 with the Paris-Tehran route operated by Iran Airtour,” a private airline, said Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, as quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Another private airline, Qeshm Air, “will also operate flights to two other European destinations,” he added, without providing further details.

Pourfarzaneh noted that while there are currently no flights to London, the possibility is being explored.

In October, the European Union imposed sanctions targeting prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accusing them of transferring missiles and drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

The measures impacted Mahan Air, Saha Air, as well as Iran Air which was the only Iranian carrier previously serving European destinations.

Tehran has denied the allegations and condemned the EU sanctions as a “hostile act.”

Iran’s aviation sector has long struggled under international sanctions, which have severely restricted its ability to acquire aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services.