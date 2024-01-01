Iran ambassador to Lebanon wounded in pager explosion: state media

TEHGAN (AFP): Iran’s ambassador to Beirut was wounded in a pager explosion Tuesday but his injuries were not serious, state media reported.

“Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was injured in a pager explosion,” state television said, adding that his wounds were “superficial” and that he was “conscious and in no danger.”

Pagers belonging to members of Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah exploded simultaneously Tuesday, wounding hundreds of its members across the country.

A source close to the group, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, blamed the blasts on an “Israeli breach” of its communications.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.