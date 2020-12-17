Iran and representatives of mediators countries geared up for ministerial meeting of JCPOA

Iran and representatives of Five mediators Countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany held a virtual meeting on December 16, 2020. This meeting of Joint Commission on JCPOA was chaired by Helga Schmid, EU Foreign Affairs Official.The purpose of the meeting was to melt the ice and set the stage for a forthcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers of the members Countries of JCPOA. After the meeting the response of the participants was hopeful. Although, there were two incidents which created doubts and misperceptions on future of JCPOA. One incident was killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizedah, Iran blamed Israel for killing of Fakhrizedah.

The other was execution of a dissident Journalist Ruhollah Zam by the Iran. The execution was condemned by the E-3 members of JCPOA including UK, France and Germany. However, a virtual Ministerial meeting has been planned on December 21, 2020. This is the big break through in right direction by the parties. The main party of the JCPOA which is the United States is also likely to resume its membership to the accord. United States President Elect Joe Biden gave positive signal and showed willingness to rejoin the agreement which was concluded when he was Vice President. It is likely to happen if not opposed by policy making institutions of the USA including Department of State, Intelligence Community, US Treasury Department and US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi showed positive response to US potential resumption to the Nuclear deal and commented that Iran believes in actions not words. However, the JCPOA was concluded after years of efforts and it should not go in trash. The rejoining of United States is crucial because if US continues to impose economic and trade sanctions against Iran than Iran is likely to abandon the agreement despite the other member Countries honour it. Iran’s economic Constraints could not be ease up without removal of US Sanctions. Therefore, in the greater interest of the World, US should resume the JCPOA and it should be continue as per its plan of action.