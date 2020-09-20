Iran and Russia slammed US for its ‘illegitimate’ UN sanctions

F.P Reports

TEHRAN: After the announcement of U.S. of termination of UN sanctions on Iran’s “terrorist regime”, the Iranian authorities called on the rest of the world to unite against US “reckless actions,”

U.S and Iran’s relations are souring with each coming day. U.S sanctions and embargos upon Iran have crumbled its economy, dropping its currency to the lowest ever level of 272,500 to US Dollar at Tehran’s money exchanges, said the local authorities.

The Iranian Rial has lost more than 30 percent of its value to the dollar since June as wide US sanctions on Iran continue to crush its ability to sell oil globally.

Iran’s currency was at 32,000 Iranian Rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which was signed by the Obama administration but the Trump administration pulled back from the deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his views in a news conference by saying that, “We expect the international community and all the countries in the world to stand against these reckless actions by the regime in the White House and speak in one voice.”

The Iranian government spokesman said the snapback sanctions have only happened in “the fantastical world” of the Trump administration.

He added that the US stands on the wrong side of history. “They are attempting to make everyone believe it, but nobody is buying it except for themselves.”

“It is a television show whose sole presenter, viewers and those cheering it on are Mr. Pompeo himself and a handful of others,” the spokesman said, referring to the US secretary of state.

He added that “the United States is very, very isolated in its claims. The whole world is saying nothing has changed.”

Along with Iran the Russian foreign ministry has also condemned the unilateral declaration by the United States for imposing sanctions on Iran as “illegitimate” and “unacceptable.”

“The illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States by definition cannot have international legal consequences for other countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia, a key ally of Iran, accused Washington of putting on a “theatrical performance” and insisted that the US statements “do not correspond to reality.”

Russian authorize accused US of “trying to force everyone to wear virtual reality goggles” and accept its version of event. He slammed U.S. actions by saying that “The world is not an American computer game.”

Washington’s defiance has dealt a “serious blow to the authority of the UN Security Council” and showed “open contempt for its decisions and for international law as a whole,” the ministry said. “This is unacceptable, and not only for us, but for other members of the Security Council too.”

Russia said it “fully supports” the position of the majority of Security Council members that the US moves are “legally and procedurally null and void.”

The United States unilaterally proclaimed on Saturday that UN sanctions against Iran for a peaceful and secure world.

“Today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The administration of US President Donald Trump also promised to “impose consequences” on any UN member state which does not comply with the sanctions, even though the United States is one of the only countries in the world which believes they are in force.