Iran army chief thanks Pakistan in call with Field Marshal Asim Munir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed on Sunday gratitude to Pakistan for its support during Iran’s recent war with Israel.

According to Iranian state media, Moosavi conveyed his thanks to Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, during a telephone conversation. He acknowledged the Pakistani government and public for their backing throughout the conflict.

During the call, both military leaders discussed regional security and mutual defence cooperation.

Moosavi also stated that, throughout the conflict, the United States and several Western countries not only provided extensive support to Israel but also conducted widespread propaganda against Iran.