Iran arrests 35 in raid on ‘satanist gathering’: media

TEHRAN (AFP): Iranian authorities have arrested 35 people in a raid on a “satanist network gathering” in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, local media reported Saturday.

The raid took place after police had “identified the location” of the gathering, which featured “signs and symbols of satanism, alcohol and drugs,” ISNA news agency said.

Raids on so-called “satanist” gatherings are not uncommon in the deeply conservative country, often targeting parties or concerts with alcohol consumption, which is largely banned in Iran.

A total of “31 men and four women at the venue” were taken into custody and referred to judicial authorities, ISNA said quoting Ruhollah Yaarizadeh, police chief in Khuzestan’s Dezful city.

In May, police arrested more than 250 people including three Europeans west of the capital Tehran over similar charges.

A 2007 raid on an unauthorised rock concert near Tehran saw some 230 people arrested.

Authorities in the Shiite Muslim-dominated country have in the past branded rock and heavy metal music concerts as “satanist” gatherings.