Iran bans migrants from mobile markets

KABUL (Khaama Press): Iranian media have reported, citing officials from Mashhad, that the work and activities of Afghan migrants in the “Mashhad mobile market” in the center of Khorasan Razavi province in Iran have been banned.

The Shahrara newspaper, which is affiliated with the city manager of Mashhad reported, that an order issued by the governor of Mashhad has prohibited the activities of Afghan migrants in mobile markets.

Also, Hassan Khalidari, the CEO of the Urban Jobs Organization of Mashhad Municipality, has emphasized that “based on the resolution of the Social Commission of the governorate of this city, from now on, the activities of foreign nationals, under any title, in all the mobile markets of Mashhad are prohibited.”

According to the statistics of the General Directorate of Foreign Nationals and Migrants of Khorasan Razavi, the number of Afghan migrants in Mashhad reaches about half a million people.

On the other hand, in images published in the local media of Mashhad, it can be seen that this order has been posted at the entrance of the Friday market.

This is while Afghan migrants have always complained about the treatment of Iranian officials.

Following the Taliban’s takeover, numerous Afghans fled to neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan, escaping persecution, security threats, extrajudicial killings, and dire economic conditions. They sought safety and better opportunities amidst the growing instability and lack of employment back home.

The mass exodus was driven by the need for security and a better life, as the Taliban’s control brought about widespread fear and uncertainty. These refugees now face various challenges in their host countries, including legal, social, and economic hurdles as they try to rebuild their lives away from their homeland.